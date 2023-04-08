News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
4 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
4 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
5 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
5 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Edinburgh crime: Four men rushed to hospital and one arrested after drugs incident at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Man charged with drug offences after incident at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST

A man has been arrested and charged after four people were hospitalised in Edinburgh. Officers were called to reports of people falling unwell at the Sheriff Court on Chambers Street, at around 1.15pm on Thursday, April 6. Emergency services arrived and four men, aged 28, 35, 36, and 41, were rushed to hospital by ambulance, police said. The condition of the men is unknown. Following the incident, a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drugs offences, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm, officers were called to Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Chambers Street, Edinburgh, following a report of people taking unwell. Four men, aged 28, 35, 36, 41, were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences and was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Saturday, 8 April, 2023.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been charged with drugs offences after four people fell ill at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.A man has been charged with drugs offences after four people fell ill at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
A man has been charged with drugs offences after four people fell ill at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.