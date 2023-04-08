Edinburgh crime: Four men rushed to hospital and one arrested after drugs incident at Edinburgh Sheriff Court
A man has been arrested and charged after four people were hospitalised in Edinburgh. Officers were called to reports of people falling unwell at the Sheriff Court on Chambers Street, at around 1.15pm on Thursday, April 6. Emergency services arrived and four men, aged 28, 35, 36, and 41, were rushed to hospital by ambulance, police said. The condition of the men is unknown. Following the incident, a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drugs offences, police said.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm, officers were called to Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Chambers Street, Edinburgh, following a report of people taking unwell. Four men, aged 28, 35, 36, 41, were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences and was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Saturday, 8 April, 2023.”