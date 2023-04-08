A man has been arrested and charged after four people were hospitalised in Edinburgh. Officers were called to reports of people falling unwell at the Sheriff Court on Chambers Street, at around 1.15pm on Thursday, April 6. Emergency services arrived and four men, aged 28, 35, 36, and 41, were rushed to hospital by ambulance, police said. The condition of the men is unknown. Following the incident, a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drugs offences, police said.