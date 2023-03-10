Four youths have been reported in connection with a deliberate blaze set in Edinburgh . Emergency services attended the serious fire at a play park to the rear of Nisbet Court, Restalrig Park, at around 1.30pm on Saturday, March 4. The flames were extinguished by firefighters , however, the play apparatus was badly damaged. No-one was injured in the fire. Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles across the Capital.

Following the incident, officers announced they were treating the blaze as an incident of fire-raising. Police said they have now identified four children who they believe were involved in setting the blaze. These youths have been reported. Officers updated the public on Twitter, writing: "Following the report of a fire at the playpark to the rear of Nisbet Court, Edinburgh on 04/03/2023 – Leith Response Police officers have identified four youths who have since been reported.”