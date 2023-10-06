Edinburgh crime: Frederick Street assault investigation sees police release CCTV image of man
Police Scotland has released an image of a man who may be able to assist with an enquiry into a Saturday night assault which took place in Edinburgh city centre.
The incident took place around 12.20am on Sunday, June 4, in Frederick Street. The man is described as being white and between 19 and 25 years of age. He is around 5ft 8in in height, with short dark hair shaved at the sides and he also spoke with a local accent. He was wearing black skinny jeans, a white t-shirt with black writing, and black trainers with white soles.
Police Constable Jordan Cowie, of Howdenhall Police Station, said: “We are keen to speak to this man who may have information to assist with our enquiries. I would encourage him, or anyone who recognises him, to please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0360 of Sunday, June 4.