Police have cordoned off the west end of George Street this morning, following an overnight incident which is believed to have followed a fight in a city centre bar.

An investigation is now underway at the major city centre street, with pictures from the scene showing police officers in attendance. The cordon is at the first section of George Street next to Charlotte Square, at Tigerlily and the Church of Scotland headquarters. Debris remains on the road, with what looks like blood also visible.

A contractor working in the area told the Evening News that he heard there was a fight at the recently opened Coco Boho bar under Tigerlily which spilled onto the street.

An officer stands guard at the cordoned off area on George Street this morning. Photo by Ian Swanson.

A spokesperson for Montpeliers (Edinburgh) Ltd, which owns Coco Boho was quick to distance the venue from the incident, she said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear about the incident on George Street last night. Our security team and management were on hand to diffuse the situation, however, the individuals who carried out the assault had not been in Coco Boho and were not part of our crowd. We are assisting the police with their investigation and our thoughts are with those involved.”