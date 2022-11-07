The families of two men whose bodies were discovered inside an Edinburgh flat have said they will be “forever missed and remembered with love”.

Desmond Rowlings, 66, and 37-year-old Derek Johnston were found dead by police at a property in Greendykes Road on the evening of Tuesday, November 1.

Desmond’s daughters paid tribute to their father, who they said was a “loving, happy go lucky man who kept himself to himself”. “He will be forever missed and remembered with love,” they said. “As a family we ask for respect and privacy whilst we come to terms during this extremely difficult time.”

Derek Johnston (left) and Desmond Rowlings were found dead inside a flat in Greendykes Road

Desmond’s family’s heartbreak was echoed in a statement issued by Derek’s mum and sister, who said their hearts “will never mend”. “A deeply loved son and brother, my handsome boy who had such a beautiful soul,” they said. “He will be forever missed and remembered with much love and affection.”

They added: “As a family we ask for respect and privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said her thoughts were with the families and friends of both men and added that specialist officers are providing support to them.