Detectives have launched an investigation after a teenager was stabbed by a member of a balaclava gang in Edinburgh.

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, were attacked in the Leith Walk and Albert Place area of the Capital shortly after 1am on Wednesday. The 19-year-old suffered a stab wound to his leg during the incident and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The 18-year-old was treated at the scene for an injury to his leg sustained while attempting to get away from the group, police said.

The group of men have all been described as white, wearing balaclavas, gloves, rucksacks and dark clothing. After the incident, they left the scene heading in the direction of Albert Street.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “This was a completely unprovoked incident and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the group of three males on motorbikes involved. Our enquiries so far suggest they have been riding their motorbikes a short time earlier in the city centre so I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen them to get in touch.

“Anyone else with any information can get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference 174 of 19 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”