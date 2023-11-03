Edinburgh crime: Gunshots fired in Edinburgh's Greendykes Road in 'targeted attack'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives in Edinburgh are hunting a gunman who opened fire on a city block of flats while shocked onlookers stood nearby.
Police were called to Greendykes Road at around 10.15am on Thursday following reports of gunshots having been fired at a block of flats. Enquiries later revealed that shots had also been fired towards the property hours earlier, at around 3.05am.
Police are treating the incident, which left windows broken but no one injured, as a targeted attack, but said that the shots were “fired indiscriminately”.
Detective Sergeant Gavin Howat, Gayfield CID, said: “Whilst this may have been intended as a targeted attack, the fact is that a number of shots were fired indiscriminately. The second incident was in broad daylight and there were people in the street at the time.
“Thankfully no one was injured but this was a reckless act with no regard for members of the public. It is imperative that we find those responsible and for that we need the help of the local community."
Police believe a man and a pillion passenger were seen on an electric motorbike in the area around the times of both incidents. After the second round of shots, they were seen to flee in the direction of Craigmillar Castle Avenue.
DS Howat said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who has private CCTV or doorbell camera footage, or from motorists driving on Greendykes Road or the surrounding roads between 3am and 3.30am, and 10am and 10.30am. Their footage could prove very useful to our enquiry.
“High visibility officers remain on patrol in the area, and I would urge people to speak to officers with regard to any concerns or provide information.”
He added: “I know that people may be reluctant to come forward and so I would encourage the use of Crimestoppers where information can be given anonymously.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 0961 of November 2. They can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.