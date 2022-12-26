Police are hunting a violent man who assaulted a woman in Edinburgh on Christmas Day before fleeing the scene in a getaway car.

The 32-year-old victim had been in the Graysknowe area of the Capital at around 6pm when she was approached by a man and attacked. He then got into the passenger side of a dark Volkswagen - which was later found to have been set alight – and left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman did not require hospital treatment for her injuries.

Police are on the hunt for a man who assaulted a woman on Christmas Day

He is described as white, around 6ft and of slim build. He was wearing a black padded jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

The getaway car and two male occupants were later seen in the West Pilton Lea area at around 6.45pm. At around 11.30pm, a man returned to the vehicle and set it alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad