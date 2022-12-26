Edinburgh crime: Hunt for man who assaulted woman in Graysknowe area of Edinburgh on Christmas Day
Police are hunting a violent man who assaulted a woman in Edinburgh on Christmas Day before fleeing the scene in a getaway car.
The 32-year-old victim had been in the Graysknowe area of the Capital at around 6pm when she was approached by a man and attacked. He then got into the passenger side of a dark Volkswagen - which was later found to have been set alight – and left the scene.
The woman did not require hospital treatment for her injuries.
He is described as white, around 6ft and of slim build. He was wearing a black padded jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
The getaway car and two male occupants were later seen in the West Pilton Lea area at around 6.45pm. At around 11.30pm, a man returned to the vehicle and set it alight.
Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, from Corstorphine CID, said: “This appears to have been a targeted attack and we can be thankful that the victim was not more seriously injured. We are appealing to anyone with information, or was in either the Graysknowe or West Pilton Lea areas and witnessed anything suspicious, to please come forward.“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1821 of 25 December, 2022. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”