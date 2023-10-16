News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Hunt for oil painting of Lord Nelson worth five figures stolen from Newcraighall property

By Neil Johnstone
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:38 BST
Police in Edinburgh are on the hunt for a valuable oil painting of Lord Nelson which was stolen from a property in the outskirts of the city.

The large painting depicting Lord Nelson was taken from outside a property in the Quarry Cottages area of Newcraighall on Saturday, September 30. The five figure portrait of Lord Nelson is in a gold frame and measures 1.4 metres by 1.4 metres.

Police say the painting was stolen after it was placed outside the Newcraighall property whilst works were being carried out inside. The incident happened between 1pm and 5pm on September 30.

Police Constable Richard Bradley said: “This is a large painting that was placed outside as works was being done within a property and the owner wanted to protect it from damage. We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has seen the painting or knows where it is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3572 of Saturday, 30 September, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.