Officers in the Capital have released images of two men they believe may hold information in relation to thefts in the city centre. The multiple incidents took place on Monday, August 15, Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17 last year. The men the police are hoping to speak to are pictured.

The first man has been described as white, 25-30 years of age and of heavy build. He spoke with an Eastern European accent. The second man has been described as white, 25-30 years of age with short brown hair. He had distinctive tattoos on his right forearm and the back of his neck.

Constable Ross Cruickshank of West End Police Station said: “I would urge these men or anyone who knows who they are to get in contact with us. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers through 101 with reference number 1233 of 19 August, 2022. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”