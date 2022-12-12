Edinburgh crime: Incident on Lochend Road South involving armed police leads to arrest of man
The road was closed off due to a disturbance which led to the arrest of a man
A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Sunday evening (December 11) which led to a residential Edinburgh street being cordoned off by police.
A huge emergency response – with both uniformed and armed officers – was seen in attendance at Lochend Road South at around 8pm, before police locked down the street.
Several police vans and cars could be seen on the street, which reopened later on Sunday evening.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Lochend Road South, around 8pm on Sunday, 11 December, 2022.
“A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 12 December, 2022.”