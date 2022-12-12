News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Incident on Lochend Road South involving armed police leads to arrest of man

The road was closed off due to a disturbance which led to the arrest of a man

By Gary Flockhart
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 10:36am

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Sunday evening (December 11) which led to a residential Edinburgh street being cordoned off by police.

A huge emergency response – with both uniformed and armed officers – was seen in attendance at Lochend Road South at around 8pm, before police locked down the street.

Several police vans and cars could be seen on the street, which reopened later on Sunday evening.

A huge emergency response – with both unifored and armed officers – was seen in attendance at Lochend Road South at around 9pm on Sunday, December 11, before officers locked down the street. Photo: Supplied
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Lochend Road South, around 8pm on Sunday, 11 December, 2022.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 12 December, 2022.”

