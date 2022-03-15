The incident was reported today at around 1.40 pm today from Great Junction Street in Leith.

An eyewitness said that they saw a woman crossing at the junction with Henderson Street, when the stationary car at the junction suddenly moved forward.

It hit the side of the buggy lightly, the baby thankfully sleeping and unaware, but the mother was left shaken.

The eyewitness claims the car then saw a space in the traffic and drove off.

They added that the driver was "incredibly aggressive.

"We were all, you know, gesturing at him that he’d hit the buggy and he was swearing at us all.”

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Great Junction Street, Edinburgh, around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 15 March.

"There were no reported injuries and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

