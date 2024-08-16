Edinburgh crime: Jailed office manager ordered to pay back £211,000 from proceeds of crime

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 17:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The jailed former office manager of an Edinburgh property firm who embarked on a luxury lifestyle after embezzling company funds, has been ordered to pay back more than £211,000. 

Emma Hunt, 38, who was imprisoned for three years in August last year after a jury found her guilty of fraud and embezzlement, was made subject of a confiscation order at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. 

The order shows Hunt, of Coldstream, is estimated to have benefited from criminal conduct by £925,000 and an order has been made for £211,574,67 to be paid back. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The figure is based on an amount which the court deems as being available. The Crown has the power to extend the order to seize money and assets Hunt acquires in the future to pay back the full amount she made from her crimes

The court’s assessment of the “available amount” acknowledges that Hunt made tainted gifts valued at £199,733.31 to a family member. 

During her trial, the court heard Hunt spent thousands on parties, hospitality at sporting events, hotel stays, a five-star Caribbean holiday, cars, and designer goods after stealing money from McLean Properties and fraudulently obtaining money from some of its clients.  

Emma Hunt, 38, who was imprisoned for three years in August last year after a jury found her guilty of fraud and embezzlement, was subject of a confiscation order at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.Emma Hunt, 38, who was imprisoned for three years in August last year after a jury found her guilty of fraud and embezzlement, was subject of a confiscation order at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Emma Hunt, 38, who was imprisoned for three years in August last year after a jury found her guilty of fraud and embezzlement, was subject of a confiscation order at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. | Alexander Lawrie

She carried out her scheme by transferring rental payments from tenants into her own bank accounts and obtained deposits from tenants which were not required.  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She also regularly created false invoices totalling large sums for “supplies” and “business expenses” which were again paid into her personal accounts.  

Hunt’s illicit scheme was discovered after concerns emerged over company accounting activity.  

Sineidin Corrins, Deputy Procurator Fiscal for serious casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “This confiscation underscores the fact that prosecution of those involved in financial crime does not stop at criminal conviction and sentencing. 

“Even after that conviction was secured, the Crown pursued Proceeds of Crime action to ensure the funds Emma Hunt obtained illegally were confiscated. 

“Confiscation orders have ongoing financial consequences, meaning we can seek to recover further assets from this individual in the future to ensure she pays back the full amount.” 

Related topics:EdinburghFraud