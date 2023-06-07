A man who sexually abused children in Edinburgh over two decades has been jailed.

James Grover, 41, subjected three young victims, who were aged between 12 and 15, to physical and sexual abuse. The offences took place in the 1990s and 2000s. He was sentenced to four years in prison for his crimes at the High Court in Glasgow, on Wednesday June 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grover became the subject of a Police Scotland investigation in 2019, after his victims reported the abuse. He was arrested and charged in February 2020. Grover was then found guilty of lewd and libidinous practices, indecent assault and assault earlier this year in May.

James Grover, 41, has been sentenced to four years in prison for historic sexual abuse of children in Edinburgh.

Police have welcomed the conviction and sentencing in a public statement. Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, who led the investigation into Grover, said: "Over a number of years, James Grover targeted his victims and subjected them to serious abuse that was both physical and sexual.