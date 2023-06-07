Edinburgh crime: James Grover who sexually abused young victims over two decades jailed
A man who sexually abused children in Edinburgh over two decades has been jailed.
James Grover, 41, subjected three young victims, who were aged between 12 and 15, to physical and sexual abuse. The offences took place in the 1990s and 2000s. He was sentenced to four years in prison for his crimes at the High Court in Glasgow, on Wednesday June 7.
Grover became the subject of a Police Scotland investigation in 2019, after his victims reported the abuse. He was arrested and charged in February 2020. Grover was then found guilty of lewd and libidinous practices, indecent assault and assault earlier this year in May.
Police have welcomed the conviction and sentencing in a public statement. Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, who led the investigation into Grover, said: "Over a number of years, James Grover targeted his victims and subjected them to serious abuse that was both physical and sexual.
"These individuals showed incredible courage to come forward and make us aware of Grover's offending, allowing us to conduct a thorough investigation, which ultimately led to his conviction and prison sentence. I want to thank them for their bravery and support of our inquiries. I hope today's outcome brings them closure and peace of mind. Police Scotland will always take any reports of non-recent sexual crime seriously and investigate robustly. If you wish to report offences of this nature please contact us via 101."