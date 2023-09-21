News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Edinburgh crime: Leith man placed on Sex Offenders Register after being caught with child abuse image

He was caught with a single image
By Alexander Lawrie
Published 21st Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he was caught with a single image depicting the sexual abuse of a child.

Matthew Dale, 37, was found to be in possession the disgusting picture of a child being sexually abused when police raided his Capital home last year. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the image found was rated at Category B by specialist cyber crime police officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dale, from the city’s Leith area, pleaded guilty to the offence when he made an appearance at the Capital’s sheriff court last month and he returned to the dock for sentencing on Wednesday.

Most Popular
Hospital row case was heard at Edinburgh Sheriff CourtHospital row case was heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court
Hospital row case was heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Defence agent Cameron Tait told the court his client had been attending sessions with the sex offenders rehabilitation organisation Stop It Now and continues to be in full time employment and in a long term relationship. Mr Tait added: “He accepts full responsibility for this offence and that is clear from the [social work] report.”

Sheriff John Cook said: “Possession of such images is a serious matter, albeit here it was effectively just a single Category B image. However having regard to you being assessed as a low risk of reoffending in this case I can consider an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Dale was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and under the supervision of the social work department for the next two years and as a direct alternative to custody. He was also ordered to take part in the CISSO sex offenders rehabilitation programme and to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Dale pleaded guilty to possessing an indecent image of children at his home address between January 21 and February 22 last year.