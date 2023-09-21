Edinburgh crime: Leith man placed on Sex Offenders Register after being caught with child abuse image
An Edinburgh man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he was caught with a single image depicting the sexual abuse of a child.
Matthew Dale, 37, was found to be in possession the disgusting picture of a child being sexually abused when police raided his Capital home last year. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the image found was rated at Category B by specialist cyber crime police officers.
Dale, from the city’s Leith area, pleaded guilty to the offence when he made an appearance at the Capital’s sheriff court last month and he returned to the dock for sentencing on Wednesday.
Defence agent Cameron Tait told the court his client had been attending sessions with the sex offenders rehabilitation organisation Stop It Now and continues to be in full time employment and in a long term relationship. Mr Tait added: “He accepts full responsibility for this offence and that is clear from the [social work] report.”
Sheriff John Cook said: “Possession of such images is a serious matter, albeit here it was effectively just a single Category B image. However having regard to you being assessed as a low risk of reoffending in this case I can consider an alternative to a custodial sentence.”
Dale was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and under the supervision of the social work department for the next two years and as a direct alternative to custody. He was also ordered to take part in the CISSO sex offenders rehabilitation programme and to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.
Dale pleaded guilty to possessing an indecent image of children at his home address between January 21 and February 22 last year.