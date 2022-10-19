Police received a report of a lorry driver driving erratically from a member of the public on Tuesday (October 18). Fife Road Policing officers tracked down the vehicle, and stopped it while it was travelling over the Queensferry Crossing, between Edinburgh and Fife, on the same day.

The motorist, a 52-year-old man, underwent a roadside drugs test and tested positive for cannabis. He was arrested and taken to the station, where a blood test was carried out.

Following the arrest, police took to social media and urged motorists to “drive smart”.

Scotland has a zero tolerance approach to taking illegal drugs and driving. If convicted of drug driving, motorists face a minimum one year driving ban, between three and 11 penalty points on their licence, a fine of up to £5,000 and/or up to six months in prison and a criminal record