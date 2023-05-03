News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Lothian Bus window smashed in 'disturbance' in Clermiston area at rush-hour

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:49 BST

Police are investigating after the window of a Lothian Bus was smashed in an incident.

Officers were alerted to a disturbance on Drum Brae Drive in the Clermiston area of Edinburgh, involving a bus, during rush-hour on Tuesday, May 2. Police attended the scene at around 5pm, and found the back window of a Number 1 bus had been damaged. Residents reported that youths were involved in the disturbance. Police Scotland said officers are investigating, and are being assisted by Lothian Bueses.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, police were called to reports of a disturbance and a bus window smashed on Drum Brae Drive, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” A Lothian Buses Spokesperson added: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our vehicles and we are assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries.”

