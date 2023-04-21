A section of Main Street, Davidson’s Mains was closed this morning by police following a serious assault last night which saw a man taken to hospital.

The road remains closed due to a police incident last night on the B9085 Main Street both ways from the Ye Olde Inn to Corbiehill Road. Traffic is currently coping well according AA Traffic News. While, a detour is currently in operation for Lothian Bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05am on Friday, April 21, officers were called to a report of a serious assault on Main Street, Davidson’s Mains, Edinburgh. A 20-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”