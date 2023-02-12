An 18-year-old man has died after reports of a fight in Edinburgh’s Dumbiedykes area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to Viewcraig Street at around 3.45am and found the man injured. He was rushed to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, but died soon afterwards. The man’s next of kin has been told and police say they are treating the death as “unexplained”.

Eyewitnesses reportedly saw a fight break out in the early hours. Viewcraig Street, which is just off Holyrood Road, has been cordoned off by police and officers and forensics teams are understood to be working at the scene.

Viewcraig Street has been cordoned off by police. Picture: Google Streetview