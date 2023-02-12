Edinburgh crime: Man, 18, dies after police find him injured in Dumbiedykes following reported fight
Police and forensics teams at the scene
An 18-year-old man has died after reports of a fight in Edinburgh’s Dumbiedykes area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police say they were called to Viewcraig Street at around 3.45am and found the man injured. He was rushed to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, but died soon afterwards. The man’s next of kin has been told and police say they are treating the death as “unexplained”.
Eyewitnesses reportedly saw a fight break out in the early hours. Viewcraig Street, which is just off Holyrood Road, has been cordoned off by police and officers and forensics teams are understood to be working at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.45am on Sunday, 12 February, 2023, officers were called to a report of an 18-year-old man found injured in Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiedykes area of Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and he was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later. His next of kin are aware. The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."