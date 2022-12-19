The 20-year-old was taken into police custody after four houses in Edinburgh, East Lothian, and West Lothian were targeted in the space of a week.

Police said the first property in North Berwick was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday, December 7. Two days later, on Friday, December 9, a thief gained entry to a house in Edinburgh, and stole foreign cash, police said. Then, an attempt was made to break into a property in Shotts on Thursday, December 15. A short time later, police said a house in Whitburn was burgled and a car was taken.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to all four incidents. He is due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, December 19. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

While one arrest has been made, officers are urging anyone with any information about the break-ins and thefts to come forward.