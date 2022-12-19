Edinburgh crime: Man, 20, arrested after string of break-ins and thefts across Edinburgh and the Lothians
Police have arrested and charged a man after several house break-ins across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
The 20-year-old was taken into police custody after four houses in Edinburgh, East Lothian, and West Lothian were targeted in the space of a week.
Police said the first property in North Berwick was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday, December 7. Two days later, on Friday, December 9, a thief gained entry to a house in Edinburgh, and stole foreign cash, police said. Then, an attempt was made to break into a property in Shotts on Thursday, December 15. A short time later, police said a house in Whitburn was burgled and a car was taken.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to all four incidents. He is due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, December 19. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
While one arrest has been made, officers are urging anyone with any information about the break-ins and thefts to come forward.
Detective Constable Gordon Wilson of Lothian and Scottish Borders PCT said: “We have arrested one person in connection with these incidents, however enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3376 of Thursday, 15 December, 2022 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."