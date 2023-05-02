A man has been arrested and charged after a disturbance in Edinburgh.

Officers were alerted to the incident at a property in Dumbiedykes Road shortly after 5.30pm on Monday, May 1. Police descended on the residential street and taped off part of the scene. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance. Police said he is due to appear at court today, and said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

