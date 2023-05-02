News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man, 21, arrested and charged after police called to 'disturbance' in Dumbiedykes Road

Police flood residential Edinburgh street after incident

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:24 BST

A man has been arrested and charged after a disturbance in Edinburgh.

Officers were alerted to the incident at a property in Dumbiedykes Road shortly after 5.30pm on Monday, May 1. Police descended on the residential street and taped off part of the scene. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance. Police said he is due to appear at court today, and said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Dumbiedykes Road in Edinburgh shortly after 5.35pm on Monday, 1 May 2023. A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and he is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, 2 May 2023. A report will be sent to the PF.”

Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man after a disturbance in Dumbiesdykes Road, Edinburgh.Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man after a disturbance in Dumbiesdykes Road, Edinburgh.
Police Scotland has been asked for further information on the nature of the disturbance.