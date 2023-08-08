Man is expected to appear in court at a later date

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a McDonald's in Edinburgh.

The reported incident took place in the restaurant on Gorgie Park Road on Sunday, August 6.

The 25-year-old was later released from police custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault which happened at a premises on Gorgie Park Road in Edinburgh around 1.35pm on Sunday, 6 August, 2023.