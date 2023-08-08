News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Edinburgh crime: Man, 25, charged over alleged ‘sexual assault’ at a McDonald's restaurant in Edinburgh

Man is expected to appear in court at a later date
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:10 BST

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a McDonald's in Edinburgh.

The reported incident took place in the restaurant on Gorgie Park Road on Sunday, August 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 25-year-old was later released from police custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault which happened at a premises on Gorgie Park Road in Edinburgh around 1.35pm on Sunday, 6 August, 2023.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”