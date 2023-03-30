A man has been charged in connection with the incident, which left one dead and another injured.

Police were alerted to the disturbance, which took place at a property on Granton Crescent in Edinburgh, shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday, March 25. Officers discovered an elderly man, aged 69, who was seriously injured. The man died at the scene shortly after police arrived. A 37-year-old woman was also injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening. A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance. He appeared at court in Edinburgh on Monday, March 27, where he was formally charged.

