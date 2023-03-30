News you can trust since 1873
69-year-old man dies after suffering serious injuries in Edinburgh disturbance

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 30th Mar 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 19:00 BST

A man has been charged in connection with the incident, which left one dead and another injured.

Police were alerted to the disturbance, which took place at a property on Granton Crescent in Edinburgh, shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday, March 25. Officers discovered an elderly man, aged 69, who was seriously injured. The man died at the scene shortly after police arrived. A 37-year-old woman was also injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening. A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance. He appeared at court in Edinburgh on Monday, March 27, where he was formally charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Granton Crescent in Edinburgh around 11.20pm on Saturday, 25 March. A 69-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. A 37-year-old woman was also taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not described as life-threatening. A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 27 March, 2023.”

