Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has appeared in court on petition accused of the attempted murder of a police officer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Malone faced a total of 19 charges including assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder, and abduction and assault when he appeared in the dock during a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Thursday, July 11.

Malone, whose address was only given as Edinburgh, is also charged with a series of road offences including theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He made no plea during the private court hearing and the case was committed for further examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place at a petrol station on Stenhouse Road at around 7.25pm on Tuesday, July 9. | Google

Malone, 27, was remanded in custody and is due to appear back at court within eight days. The court appearance follows an alleged incident where a police officer was allegedly struck by a stolen Mercedes at a Shell garage in Stenhouse, Edinburgh, on Tuesday July 9.

Emergency crews raced to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 7.30pm and the 32-year-old policeman was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The injured officer was subsequently released from hospital a short time later.

Following the incident, Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “We are continuing to provide support to the officer and his family. I would like to thank members of the public for quickly coming to our colleague’s aid and for their assistance with our enquiries at the scene.

“We would encourage any further witnesses, or anyone with information who has yet to speak with police to please come forward. You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 2997 of 9 July, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobile phone footage posted on social media from the scene shows several emergency vehicles in attendance and officers guarding the entrance to the petrol station. Forensic teams were spotted taking photographs of the surrounding area and the road was closed for several hours for an investigation but has since reopened.