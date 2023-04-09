News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after assault in Loaning Road in Craigentinny

Huge police presence spotted in Craigentinny area of Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST

A man has been arrested following an assault in an Edinburgh street. Officers were called to the scene in Loaning Road at around 11pm on Saturday, April 8. Police descended on the Craigentinny area of the Capital, with multiple police cars and officers being spotted on surrounding streets. It is not known whether anyone was seriously injured in the assault. A 50-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident. However, police have said “enquiries are ongoing”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Saturday, 8 April, 2023, police were called to Loaning Road, Edinburgh, following reports of an assault. A 50-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police were called to Loaning Road in the Craigentinny area of Edinburgh following an assault.Police were called to Loaning Road in the Craigentinny area of Edinburgh following an assault.
