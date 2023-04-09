A man has been arrested following an assault in an Edinburgh street. Officers were called to the scene in Loaning Road at around 11pm on Saturday, April 8. Police descended on the Craigentinny area of the Capital, with multiple police cars and officers being spotted on surrounding streets. It is not known whether anyone was seriously injured in the assault. A 50-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident. However, police have said “enquiries are ongoing”.