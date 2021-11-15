Edinburgh Crime: Man arrested after car allegedly torched by group throwing fireworks in Niddrie
Police have arrested a 23-year old man in connection with an incident in which a group of men allegedly threw fireworks at a car in Niddrie.
Police have launched an investigation after a car – which had previously been reported stolen – caught fire in Cleekim Drive on Monday, November 15.
A police car also suffered extensive damage due to being next to the vehicle which caught fire and was removed from the scene of the incident on Monday morning.
A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "An investigation is under way after a car was deliberately set on fire in Cleekim Drive, Edinburgh on Monday, November 15, 2021. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier.
“Officers were in attendance when a group of men arrived and threw fireworks at the car setting it alight.
"No-one was injured in the incident and a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are continuing."