Police have launched an investigation after a car – which had previously been reported stolen – caught fire in Cleekim Drive on Monday, November 15.

A police car also suffered extensive damage due to being next to the vehicle which caught fire and was removed from the scene of the incident on Monday morning.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "An investigation is under way after a car was deliberately set on fire in Cleekim Drive, Edinburgh on Monday, November 15, 2021. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier.

“Officers were in attendance when a group of men arrived and threw fireworks at the car setting it alight.

"No-one was injured in the incident and a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are continuing."

