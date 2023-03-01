Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after drugs raid of business premises in Gorgie
Gorgie business raided by police in Edinburgh drugs bust
Police seized illicit drugs during the raid of a business premises in Edinburgh on Monday, February 27. One man was arrested for drugs offences after police raided the building in Gorgie Road.
He added: “Tackling the supply of drugs is a priority for Edinburgh Division and we will continue to act on any information received in order to disrupt criminal activity. If you have any concerns about drugs please pass this on to police by calling 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”