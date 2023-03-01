Police seized illicit drugs during the raid of a business premises in Edinburgh on Monday, February 27. One man was arrested for drugs offences after police raided the building in Gorgie Road.

Police said they discovered cannabis worth an estimated value of around £1,500 as well as a large sum of money within the property. A 46-year-old man was arrested for drug offences following the drugs bust, police said. However, he has now been released, pending further police enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh South West Police division said on Tuesday: “Yesterday South West Local Initiative Team, along with colleagues, searched a business premises in the Gorgie area and recovered an amount of cannabis and a large sum of money. A 46 year old male was arrested for drug offences. Keeping people safe.”

One man was arrested after a drugs bust in the Gorgie area of Edinburgh.

Inspector Keith Forrester said: “Officers acting on intelligence searched business premises on Gorgie Road in Edinburgh during the morning of Monday, 27 February. A quantity of cannabis worth around £1,500 was recovered, along with a sum of cash. A 46-year-old man was arrested and released, pending further enquiry.