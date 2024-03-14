Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after one-car crash on Saughton Road North/ Stenhouse Drive junction

A man was arrested today following a one-car crash at the junction of two busy Edinburgh roads early this morning at the start of rush-hour traffic in the city.

The man was later released following the crash at the junction of Saughton Road North and Stenhouse Drive shortly after 6am this morning, Thursday, March 14. No injuries were reported.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 6.25 am on Thursday, 14 March, 2024, we were called to a report of a one-car crash in Saughton Road North, Edinburgh.  

"Officers attended and a 34-year-old-man was arrested in connection with the crash and released pending further enquiries."

