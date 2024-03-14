Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested today following a one-car crash at the junction of two busy Edinburgh roads early this morning at the start of rush-hour traffic in the city.

The man was later released following the crash at the junction of Saughton Road North and Stenhouse Drive shortly after 6am this morning, Thursday, March 14. No injuries were reported.

The crash occurred at about 6.25am on Thursday, March 14 at the junction of Stenhouse Drive and Saughton Road North.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 6.25 am on Thursday, 14 March, 2024, we were called to a report of a one-car crash in Saughton Road North, Edinburgh.