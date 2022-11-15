Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after police called to disturbance in Liberton near Cameron Toll
An arrest was made after police were alerted to a man climbing on a roof in Edinburgh.
Residents in Liberton witnessed a large police presence descend on the area this morning, after an incident nearby. Officers were informed of a disturbance at a house on Claverhouse Drive, just before 10.30am. Shortly afterwards, they were alerted to a man on the roof of a property, near Liberton Road.
Police rushed to the scene, and taped off a section of the road near Cameron Toll shopping centre. A 33-year-old old man was arrested in connection with both incidents.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Claverhouse Drive in Edinburgh around 10.25am on Tuesday, 15 November and then a man on the roof of a property off Liberton Road a short time later.
“A 31-year-old man has been arrested with the incidents and enquiries remain ongoing.”