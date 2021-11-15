Edinburgh Crime: Man arrested after police car allegedly torched by group throwing fireworks in Niddrie
Police have arrested a 23-year old man in connection with an incident in which a group of men allegedly threw fireworks at a police car in Niddrie.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 1:54 pm
Police have launched an investigation after a car caught fire in Cleekim Drive on Monday, November 15. Police say the force vehicle had previously been reported stolen.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were in attendance when a group of men arrived and threw fireworks at the car setting it alight. No-one was injured in the incident and a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are continuing."
This morning, a burnt-out police car was removed from the scene of the incident.