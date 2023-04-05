News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after window of tram damaged in 'disturbance' at Bankhead stop

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:52 BST

An Edinburgh tram had to be removed from service after anti-social behaviour resulted in a window being damaged.

Passengers faced extended waiting times following the disturbance, which happened near the Bankhead stop at around 10am on Wednesday. The back windscreen of the tram was damaged and as a result, Edinburgh Trams was forced to remove the vehicle from service. Services have now returned to normal.

CCTV footage was captured and shared with the police. Officers have now arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Tram damaged in incident in Bankhead area of Edinburgh.Tram damaged in incident in Bankhead area of Edinburgh.
No crew or passengers were injured in the incident, according to Edinburgh Trams. A spokesperson for the transport operator said: “We can confirm that the back windscreen of one of our trams was damaged this morning, after which the tram was removed from service at Bankhead stop for repair. CCTV footage has been shared with the police, and an investigation is currently undergoing to identify those responsible for the incident to be able to take the appropriate course of action.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance and damage caused to a tram in the Bankhead Avenue area of Edinburgh around 10.20am on Wednesday, 5 April.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”