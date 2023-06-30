A man has been arrested and charged after an assault in the Capital.

The incident took place in the Greenside Place area of Edinburgh on Sunday, November 27. Despite appeals to the public, no arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the attack. However, seven months on, police have now arrested and charged a 40-year-old man in connection with the assault. Officers confirmed the man been reported to the Procurator Fiscal. He is due to appear at court in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in the Greenside Place area of Edinburgh, which took place on Sunday, 27 November, 2022. He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and is expected to appear at court at a later date.” Constable Justin Lipinski added: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”