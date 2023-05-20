News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man arrested and charged after dog attack that left victim with 'life-changing injuries'

Arrest made after man seriously injured by dog

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 20th May 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 11:49 BST

A man has been arrested and charged following a dog attack in Edinburgh.

The attack took place in the East Craigs area of the Capital, near to the junction between Drum Brae South and Duart Crescent, at around 8pm on Thursday, May 4. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found seriously injured and was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police said he suffered “life-changing facial injuries”.

More than two weeks on from the incident, a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the dog attack. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man was seriously injured following a dog attack in Edinburgh. The 24-year-old man was found around 8.10 pm on Thursday, 4 May, 2023 near to the junction between Drum Brae South and Duart Crescent.”

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a dog attack in the East Craigs area of Edinburgh.