The attack took place in the East Craigs area of the Capital, near to the junction between Drum Brae South and Duart Crescent, at around 8pm on Thursday, May 4. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found seriously injured and was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police said he suffered “life-changing facial injuries”.

More than two weeks on from the incident, a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the dog attack. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man was seriously injured following a dog attack in Edinburgh. The 24-year-old man was found around 8.10 pm on Thursday, 4 May, 2023 near to the junction between Drum Brae South and Duart Crescent.”