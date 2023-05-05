News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man arrested and charged after Lochend Park hit-and-run which hospitalised pedestrian

Police make arrest one month on from Edinburgh hit-and-run

By Anna Bryan
Published 5th May 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:08 BST

Police investigating a hit and run which left a pedestrian injured have charged a man in connection with the incident.

The incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, took place in Lochend Park, Edinburgh, at around 8.15pm on Sunday, April 2. The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. Following the incident, police made extensive enquiries, which involved officers cordoning off part of the park for almost half a day.

Detectives have now arrested and charged a 25-year-old man in connection with the hit-and-run. Police said he is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Friday, May 5. Officers also confirmed that a 21-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.

Man arrested and charged after hit-and-run in Lochend Park, Edinburgh.Man arrested and charged after hit-and-run in Lochend Park, Edinburgh.
