Police investigating a hit and run which left a pedestrian injured have charged a man in connection with the incident.

The incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, took place in Lochend Park, Edinburgh, at around 8.15pm on Sunday, April 2. The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. Following the incident, police made extensive enquiries, which involved officers cordoning off part of the park for almost half a day.

Detectives have now arrested and charged a 25-year-old man in connection with the hit-and-run. Police said he is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Friday, May 5. Officers also confirmed that a 21-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.