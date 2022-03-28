Edinburgh crime: Man arrested and charged in connection with a string of assaults

A man, 33, has been arrested and charged in connection with several incidents of assault in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 28th March 2022, 11:30 am

The charges include six assaults and other offences, which occurred in the Harrison Park, Bruntfield Links and Fountainbridge areas between Sunday, February 27 and Thursday, March 24.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton of Wester Hailes Police Station thanked the local community, and said: “Further enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1107 of 24 March, 2022.”

