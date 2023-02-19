Edinburgh crime: Man arrested over possession of blade at Haymarket Station
British Transport Police arrested a man believed to be carrying a blade at a rail station in Edinburgh on Saturday night (February 18). According to officers, the man was carrying a blade through Haymarket Station in the Capital. He was arrested by police for possession of the bladed article. He is set to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, February 20, police said.
British Transport Police said: “Male arrested at Haymarket Station last night for being in possession of a Bladed Article. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday. There is no excuse for carrying knives or weapons in public.”