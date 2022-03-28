Edinburgh crime: Man assaulted and robbed in Gilmerton by two men on mountain bikes
A man was taken to hospital, after he was assaulted and robbed by two men on mountain bikes in Edinburgh.
The 42-year-old victim was walking along the cycle path near to Gilmerton Station Road, at around 12.30am on Friday, March 25, when he was approached by two men on mountain bikes, who assaulted him and stole his personal items.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he was treated before being released.
The suspects are described as being in their mid-twenties. They were wearing dark clothing during the incident.
Enquiries are ongoing, and police officers are appealing to the public for information.
They are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who saw anyone matching the descriptions to get in touch.
Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 0142 of 25th March, 2022. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.