A man was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a dog in an Edinburgh park. The 41-year-old man was bitten on the leg by a dog in Sighthill Park, at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, April 19. The man suffered a leg injury that was treated at a hospital, police said. Police described the person with the dog as being a white man, bald, with a stocky build. He was wearing glasses at the time of the incident.