Edinburgh crime: Man badly injured after dog attacks and bites his leg in Sighthill Park
A man was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a dog in an Edinburgh park. The 41-year-old man was bitten on the leg by a dog in Sighthill Park, at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, April 19. The man suffered a leg injury that was treated at a hospital, police said. Police described the person with the dog as being a white man, bald, with a stocky build. He was wearing glasses at the time of the incident.
Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward to police. Detective Sergeant Todd Rutherford said: “The victim suffered injuries to his legs that required hospital treatment. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone in the area at the time and who witnessed the incident to get in touch.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1301 of April 25, 2023.