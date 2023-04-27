News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
37 minutes ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
59 minutes ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
2 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
15 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
17 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82

Edinburgh crime: Man badly injured after dog attacks and bites his leg in Sighthill Park

Man rushed to hospital after dog attack in park

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

A man was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a dog in an Edinburgh park. The 41-year-old man was bitten on the leg by a dog in Sighthill Park, at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, April 19. The man suffered a leg injury that was treated at a hospital, police said. Police described the person with the dog as being a white man, bald, with a stocky build. He was wearing glasses at the time of the incident.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward to police. Detective Sergeant Todd Rutherford said: “The victim suffered injuries to his legs that required hospital treatment. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone in the area at the time and who witnessed the incident to get in touch.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1301 of April 25, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Edinburgh police launch investigation after dog attack in Sighthill Park.Edinburgh police launch investigation after dog attack in Sighthill Park.
Edinburgh police launch investigation after dog attack in Sighthill Park.