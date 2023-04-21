News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man charged after fatal Easter Road crash in Leith which killed 21-year-old pedestrian

Man charged in connection with fatal crash in Leith

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:38 BST

A man has been charged in connection with a crash which resulted in the death of a pedestrian. The crash took place on Easter Road in the Leith area of Edinburgh, at around 2.40am on Sunday, June 19 last year.

The 21-year-old man was taken to hospital but died of his injuries ten days after the incident. Police said detectives made extensive inquiries into the crash, and arrested one 23-year-old man shortly afterwards, but no charges were made at the time. Almost one year on from the incident, officers have now charged a 24-year-old man in connection with the fatal collision. Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on Easter Road in Edinburgh. A 21-year-old male pedestrian died in the incident, which happened around 2.40am on Sunday, 19 June, 2022. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

