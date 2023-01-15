Edinburgh crime: Man charged after police called to Pennywell Road in Edinburgh following reports of a disturbance
Police called to residential street following reports of a disturbance
A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a disturbance in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland confirmed that they were called to Pennywell Road at around 12.20pm on Saturday following reports of a disturbance in the area. Eyewitnesses reported seeing several police cars and officers in the residential area.
A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A police spokesman said: “He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, January 16 2023.”