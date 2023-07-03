News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Edinburgh crime: Man charged after rapist Isla Bryson complains of transphobic abuse in Saughton Prison

Trans rapist Isla Bryson alleges ‘abuse’ in Saughton Prison from staff and other prisoners
By Katrine Bussey
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:38 BST

A man has been charged in connection with alleged threatening and abusive behaviour after transgender double rapist Isla Bryson claimed to have suffered “abuse” while in prison.

Bryson, from Clydebank, was jailed for eight years in February for raping two women. The attacks were carried out in 2016 and 2019 while Bryson, who was born Adam Graham, was living as a man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a letter sent to the Sunday Mail, Bryson, who is in prison in Edinburgh, claimed: “I’m not doing too good because of abuse from the staff members, all because I am transgender, and other prisoners too.

Tansgender double rapist Isla Bryson was jailed for eight years in February for raping two women.Tansgender double rapist Isla Bryson was jailed for eight years in February for raping two women.
Tansgender double rapist Isla Bryson was jailed for eight years in February for raping two women.
Most Popular

“This jail is full of transphobic people. The police are involved because of the abuse to do with my gender. People won’t stop being transphobic.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11am on Thursday 8 June 2023, we received a report of a hate crime at HMP Edinburgh.

“A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bryson’s case sparked outrage after the rapist was initially kept in an all-female prison, forcing an intervention from the Scottish Government.

The then first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told MSPs that “this prisoner will not be incarcerated at Cornton Vale women’s prison”, with Bryson moved to the male prison estate.

Ms Sturgeon made clear at the time that there is “no automatic right for a trans woman convicted of a crime to serve their sentence in a female prison”.

Speaking in February she said that each case is “subject to rigorous individual risk assessment” in which the “safety of other prisoners is paramount”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Afterwards it was announced that the Scottish Prison Service was carrying out a review of management of trans prisoners as part of its gender identity and gender reassignment policy review.

The Scottish Government confirmed in February that until the review and other work is complete, no transgender person in prison who has a history of violence against women will be moved from a male prison to the female prison estate.

In addition, newly convicted or remanded transgender prisoners will initially be placed in a prison in line with their sex at birth, it said.

Read More
Annie Börjesson death: BBC documentary to look into death of Swede living in Edi...