Edinburgh crime: Man charged after serious road crash that left 13-year-old in hospital

A man has been charged following a serious road crash in the Capital.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 11:26 am
Police Scotland has confirmed that a 33-year-old man has been charged following a serious road crash involving a motorbike and a pedestrian on Sunday.

The incident took place on Queen Street, at the junction with Frederick Street, around 10.30am on Sunday, 5 June, 2022.

The pedestrian was a 13-year-old girl who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with further information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1334 of 5 June 2022.

