Police Scotland has confirmed that a 33-year-old man has been charged following a serious road crash involving a motorbike and a pedestrian on Sunday.
The incident took place on Queen Street, at the junction with Frederick Street, around 10.30am on Sunday, 5 June, 2022.
The pedestrian was a 13-year-old girl who was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone with further information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1334 of 5 June 2022.
