The man was also charged by officers for several road traffic offences.

The arrest was carried out as part of Operation Soteria which was launched in 2016 in response to significant community concerns linked to the theft and antisocial use of motorcycles across the city.

The operation involves dedicated resources targeting key areas in order to bring an end to such crimes, using both overt and covert tactics.

He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 27/06/22.