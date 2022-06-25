Edinburgh crime: Man charged as part of Operation Soteria after two motorbikes stolen in Leith

A 21-year-old man has been charged by police in Edinburgh in relation to the theft of two motorbikes in Leith.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 12:07 pm

The man was also charged by officers for several road traffic offences.

The arrest was carried out as part of Operation Soteria which was launched in 2016 in response to significant community concerns linked to the theft and antisocial use of motorcycles across the city.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime news: Motorbike theft in Morningside area foiled by neighbour wh...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The operation involves dedicated resources targeting key areas in order to bring an end to such crimes, using both overt and covert tactics.

He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 27/06/22.

Operation Soteria, Police Scotland's response to tackle illegal motorcycle activity in Edinburgh, is ongoing.