Edinburgh crime: Man charged following alleged assault at Leith Walk junction with London Road
Officers said they were alerted to a ‘road incident’ at around 9.25am on Wednesday. It is understood the incident took place at the Leith Walk and London Road junction and involves a driver and a pedestrian. The pedestrian did not sustain any serious injuries and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.25 am on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, a report was made to police of a road incident and subsequent assault of a man on London Road at Leith Walk, Edinburgh. A 41-year-old man has been charged following the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."