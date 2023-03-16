News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man charged following alleged assault at Leith Walk junction with London Road

A man has been charged after an alleged assault on Leith Walk yesterday

By Neil Johnstone
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:04 GMT

Police Scotland have charged a 41-year-old man following an alleged assault near Leith Walk.

Officers said they were alerted to a ‘road incident’ at around 9.25am on Wednesday. It is understood the incident took place at the Leith Walk and London Road junction and involves a driver and a pedestrian. The pedestrian did not sustain any serious injuries and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.25 am on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, a report was made to police of a road incident and subsequent assault of a man on London Road at Leith Walk, Edinburgh. A 41-year-old man has been charged following the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

The incident took place on Wednesday morning (March 15) at the junction on Leith Walk and London Road
