Police were called to the property in Greendykes Road at around 8.25pm on Tuesday and found the bodies of two men, aged 66 and 37, inside. Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry has been now been launched.

Following the discovery, two men were arrested and taken into police custody . While one has now been charged, a 40-year-old remains under arrest and enquiries are ongoing. The 65-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of both men at what is a very difficult time for them. We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation. This is likely to continue in the coming days and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding as our work continues.“We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”