A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man in Edinburgh earlier this week.

Officers were called to a report of a man injured within a flat in Primrose Street, Leith, around 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Emergency services attended and local man Garry O’Neill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said on Monday that a man had been arrested in connection with the death. Now officers say a 54-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, June 8.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr O’Neill at what is a very difficult time for them and they are being provided with support by specialist officers. I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the wider public. Thank you to those who assisted with our enquiries.”