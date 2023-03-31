A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a death in an Edinburgh property. Emergency services were called to a property in Granton Crescent shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday, March 25 after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Officers discovered a 69-year-old man who was seriously injured. He died at the scene shortly after, police said. A 37-year-old woman was also injured and rushed to hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old man, Sam Atkins, appeared in the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday after being arrested in connection with the incident. He has been charged with murder, assault to severe injury and attempted murder and attempt to pervert the course of justice. He issued no plea or declaration and with be committed for further examination and remanded in custody. He is due to appear in court again within eight days.