News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Edinburgh crime: Man charged with murder after 69-year-old man dies in disturbance in Granton Crescent

Man charged with murder after disturbance in Edinburgh

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:03 BST

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a death in an Edinburgh property. Emergency services were called to a property in Granton Crescent shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday, March 25 after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Officers discovered a 69-year-old man who was seriously injured. He died at the scene shortly after, police said. A 37-year-old woman was also injured and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 28-year-old man, Sam Atkins, appeared in the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday after being arrested in connection with the incident. He has been charged with murder, assault to severe injury and attempted murder and attempt to pervert the course of justice. He issued no plea or declaration and with be committed for further examination and remanded in custody. He is due to appear in court again within eight days.

Granton Crescent death: Man charged with murder after elderly man dies in disturbance in Edinburgh property
Granton Crescent death: Man charged with murder after elderly man dies in disturbance in Edinburgh property
Granton Crescent death: Man charged with murder after elderly man dies in disturbance in Edinburgh property
Most Popular

Kashif Anwar: Man accused of pushing wife Fawziyah Javed off Arthur's Seat was 'violent' court hears