Hain carried out a number of violent and sexual domestic offences against six women, between 2006 and 2020.

Detective Inspector Frank Keegan, of the Domestic Abuse Task Force said: “Nicholas Hain’s offending was both physical and emotional, and carried out over a prolonged period of time with a number of different women.

“The strength and courage shown by these women has to be commended, and I hope this will allow them some form of closure.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a top priority for Police Scotland, and we will continue to work to remove offenders, such as Hain, from our communities.

“I would urge anyone who feels they've been a victim of domestic abuse, or has concerns about friends or family members, to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information or concerns surrounding domestic abuse can call Police on 101, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Nicholas Hain was found guilty of a series of serious domestic offences at the High Court in Stirling.

