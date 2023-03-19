Edinburgh crime: Man found unconscious with injuries in Calder Road underpass in Saughton
Police do not know how the man came about his injuries
An investigation has been launched after a man was found with serious injuries in an Edinburgh underpass.
Police were called to the Calder Road underpass in the city after a 30-year-old man was found unconscious shortly after midnight. Officers believe he may have been walking west in Calder Road near to Saughton Mains Avenue prior to collapsing. An eye witness said the underpass was taped off, with a white tent at the scene.
He is described as white, 5ft 10 and of average build. He also has brown hair and was wearing jeans, a grey hoodie and white Converse trainers.
Detective sergeant Alan Sharp, of Police Scotland, said: “There is nothing at this time to suggest that any crime has taken place, however we are carrying out enquiries to find out how the man came about his injuries. I'd appeal to anyone who saw a man matching the above description walking in the Calder Road, Saughton area, or drivers with dash-cam footage who may have passed him as he was walking home to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 0064 of March 19.”