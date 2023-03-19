An investigation has been launched after a man was found with serious injuries in an Edinburgh underpass.

Police were called to the Calder Road underpass in the city after a 30-year-old man was found unconscious shortly after midnight. Officers believe he may have been walking west in Calder Road near to Saughton Mains Avenue prior to collapsing. An eye witness said the underpass was taped off, with a white tent at the scene.

He is described as white, 5ft 10 and of average build. He also has brown hair and was wearing jeans, a grey hoodie and white Converse trainers.

