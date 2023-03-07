One man was hospitalised and later arrested after police descended on a housing estate in Edinburgh.

Officers were alerted to concern for a man, 49, in Murrayburn Park at around 2.30pm on Monday, March 6. Emergency services attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. He was later arrested in connection with the incident. Police are now carrying out further enquiries.

One resident living on the street said police guarded a cottage for several hours after the incident. Officers also closed the road for some time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.30pm on Monday, 6 March, police were called to a report of concern for a 49-year-old man in Murrayburn Park, Edinburgh. Officers attended and he was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. He has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”